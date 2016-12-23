China panel makers ship over 1 million smartphone-use AMOLED displays in 3Q16, says IHS

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 December 2016]

China-based flat panel makers shipped more than one million AMOLED displays to the smartphone sector for the first time in the third quarter of 2016, according to IHS Markit.

While China-based makers make up less than 2% of the AMOLED smartphone panel market in terms of shipments, hitting the one million unit mark in a quarter shows significant improvements in the panel manufacturing technology in China, IHS remarked.

Meanwhile, global total AMOLED displays for smartphones set a new record of 101 million units in third quarter 2016. While Samsung Display continues to retain its dominant position with shipments of 99.7 million units, three China-based panel makers, EverDisplay Optronics (EDO), Tianma Micro-electronics and Govisionox Optoelectronics, shipped 1.4 million units for the quarter, representing a sharp increase from the approximate 590,000 units in the previous quarter.

Strong demand from China-based smartphone brands, especially Oppo and Vivo, helped boost overall AMOLED panel demand significantly, IHS added.

Other vendors, including Meizu, Gionee, Lenovo, Huawei and Xiaomi, are planning to adopt AMOLED panels in their devices.

The penetration rate of AMOLED displays among China-based smartphone brands is expected to increase to 13.6% in 2016, IHS said.