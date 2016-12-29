Samsung Display to supply AMOLED panels for new iPhone in 2017, say Taiwan makers

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Samsung Display will become the exclusive supplier of AMOLED panels for use in Apple's new iPhone devices to be launched in 2017 and can supply 20 million units in maximum a month, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Apple will launch 4.7-, 5.5- and 5.8-inch new iPhone models in second-half 2017, with TFT-LCD panels to be used in the former two models and AMOLED for the 5.8-inch one, the sources said. Global shipments of the AMOLED iPhone in 2017 are estimated at 60-70 million units, the sources noted.

Japan-based Nissha Printing will supply touch sensors for use in AMOLED panels and bonding of touch sensors and AMOLED display panels will be undertaken by either Samsung Display or Taiwan-based TPK Holding and General Interface Solution.

Supply chain makers of the new iPhone will begin production in small volumes in March 2017 and increase output in May-June.