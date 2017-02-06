Taipei, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 02:22 (GMT+8)
China foundry reportedly headhunting from UMC
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 February 2017]

A team of as many as 50 United Microelectronics (UMC) R&D engineers has been headhunted by Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), according to industry sources. The purpose is to help the China-based 12-inch foundry move its 28nm technology to mass production as early as possible.

In response, UMC denied the speculation.

HLMC is striving to start fulfilling 28nm chip orders from MediaTek as soon as possible, said the sources. With the aim, the China-based foundry is looking to push through its current bottlenecks and move the 28nm node to mass production, the sources indicated.

The departure of certain R&D staff will have no impact on UMC's competitiveness in the 28nm field, but could adversely affect the Taiwan-based foundry's competitiveness in the more-advanced 14nm technology segment, the sources noted.

HLMC in December 2016 held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second 12-inch fab in Shanghai. The new 12-inch fab will directly enter 28nm production, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2018, the foundry said. Monthly production capacity at the fab is set at 40,000 units.

HLMC reiterated MediaTek would be among the initial customers of its 28nm technology. At the end of 2015, the pure-play foundry disclosed it had completed the tape-out of a 28nm mobile chip design for MediaTek.

For its part, UMC is scheduled to begin commercial shipments of chips built using 14nm FinFET technology at the end of first-quarter 2017, the company said at a January investors meeting. Following volume shipments of its 14nm chips, UMC will move forward having its joint-venture 12-inch fab in Xiamen, China qualify for the manufacture of 28nm chips, the foundry indicated.

