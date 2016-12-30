Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 13:07 (GMT+8)
150 million flexible AMOLED panels to be shipped globally in 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

An estimated 150 million flexible AMOLED panels for use in smartphones will be shipped globally in 2017, triple the shipments in 2016, according to industry sources.

Apple will launch a 5.8-inch iPhone equipped with flexible AMOLED display and 4.7- and 5.5-inch iPhone models with LTPS TFT-LCD panels in 2017, resulting in large demand for flexible AMOLED panels, the sources said. In addition, China-based vendors, mainly Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo, will launch smartphones with flexible AMOLED panels in 2017, the sources noted.

Samsung Display has dominated the global supply of smartphone-use AMOLED panels, while China-based EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) and Visionox can supply small volumes, the sources indicated. As global demand for flexible AMOLED panels will exceed global supply in 2017, its possible only Apple and Samsung Electronics will be able to secure sufficient supply to meet their demand, the sources said.

In comparison with flexible AMOLED panels, LTPS panels used in smartphones have the advantage of allowing narrow-bezel screens, the sources noted. In 2017, smartphones with LTPS panels will have narrow-bezel screens with a ratio of screen to front exceeding 90%, the sources indicated.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 2017 AMOLED

