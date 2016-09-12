Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.77 per share for January-August
MOPS, September 11; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) recorded consolidated revenues of NT$19.69 billion (US$621 million), net operating profit of NT$4.08 billion and net profit of NT$3.37 billion for August 2016, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$151.50 billion, net operating profit of NT$34.61 billion, net profit of NT$29.28 billion and net EPS of NT$3.77 for January-August, according to the company.

CHT had 3.463 million FTTx subscribers of which 1.136 million used download speeds of 100Mbps or above, and 6.56 million mobile broadband Internet-access subscribers as of the end of August.

