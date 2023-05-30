Introducing IIST intelligent security technology: revolutionizing hardware security solutions for the digital era

IIST Intelligent Information Security Technology, a pioneering startup at the forefront of hardware security innovation, is proud to announce its official launch and entry into the global market. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, IIST aims to address the pressing challenges of data security in the digital age.



In today's interconnected world, where the Internet of Things (IoT) permeates various sectors such as consumer electronics, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, finance, smart homes, smart cities, and even personal digital identity and cybersecurity domains, the prevalence of cyber threats is undeniable. Recognizing the need for impenetrable security measures, IIST has developed an innovative hardware security solution that eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with traditional software-based protection mechanisms.



IIST's core technology revolves around the utilization of Physically Unclonable Function (PUF), a recently novel concept akin to the uniqueness of human fingerprints. PUF leverages the inherent physical variations present in different silicon chips, creating what is commonly referred to as "chip fingerprints" or "chip DNA." Building upon PUF's foundation, IIST combines the distinct DNA of each chip with true random digital codes and a state-of-the-art "security algorithm" embedded directly into the chip, resulting in the creation of the next-generation PUF-based hardware security technology and a series of security module chips known as Silicon Anchor Secure Engine (SASp), Silicon Anchor Secure Processor (SASp) and Silicon Anchor Secure PUF (SASpuf).



The key advantage of IIST's SASE technology lies in its ability to dynamically generate multiple digital authentication identities, or Multiple IDs, in real-time without the need for storing any keys or passwords within the device or system. This unique feature ensures that unauthorized access and system breaches become virtually impossible. Even sophisticated hackers equipped with supercomputers or quantum computing capabilities face insurmountable challenges when attempting to breach systems protected by SASpuf.

Furthermore, IIST's hardware security technology enables the allocation of multiple authentication IDs that can be assigned to different subsystems within a single large- scale system or devices with varying authorization levels. For instance, in the context of Industry 4.0 smart factories, different subsystems such as production control, quality monitoring, predictive maintenance, power consumption monitoring, cost accounting, and human resource management can each be assigned a specific and secure digital identity. This approach mitigates the risk of cascading breaches that could potentially compromise the entire production line or result in the leakage of sensitive information.



Thanks to the generous support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs' "Startup Creation Plan 2.0 Program," IIST has not only developed the latest generation of PUF-based hardware security technology but has also secured a significant NT$120 million equity investment from the renowned publicly listed company "Optimax Co., Ltd." With Optimax's assistance, IIST is poised to tap into their extensive industry network, including potential collaborations in various electronics sector, and together venture into the global security market, establishing a new paradigm of cross-industry cooperation.