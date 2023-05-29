Computex returns to Taipei in 2023: a celebration of technological innovation

After a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Computex, the renowned international trade show for the information and communication technology industry, is set to make a triumphant return to Taipei in 2023. Running from May 30 to June 2, 2023 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, this highly anticipated event will once again bring together tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and organizations from around the globe to showcase their latest innovations, exchange ideas, and shape the future of technology.

Gathered at this year's event event will be luminaries from across industries and academia, companies large and small demonstrating their products, and tens of thousands of visitors all hungry to grasp at the massive changes underway in tech. With an exciting lineup of exhibitors, keynotes, and product launches, Computex 2023 promises to be an exceptional experience for all attendees.

A premier technology showcase

Since its modest inception in 1981, Computex has grown to become a world-renowned event for the unveiling of groundbreaking technologies and a premier venue for networking opportunities and industry insights. As one of the largest and most influential ICT events in the world, Computex attracts industry leaders, startups, and tech enthusiasts alike to the bustling city of Taipei.

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, stands as an ideal location for a technology trade show of Computex's magnitude. Taiwan's vibrant tech ecosystem and innovative spirit have made it a global center for hardware manufacturing and R&D. The island nation is home to numerous leading technology companies and startups, fostering an environment conducive to collaboration and innovation.

Taipei's excellent infrastructure ensures seamless logistics for exhibitors and attendees, and its strategic location in the Asia-Pacific region positions it as a gateway to the vast and rapidly growing markets of East and Southeast Asia. This makes it an attractive destination for international participants seeking to expand their presence in the region. Moreover, the city's welcoming and hospitable culture, along with its vibrant culinary scene and festive nightlife, provide an enriching experience for visitors. International visitors to Computex are well-advised to make the most of their stay in Taipei and Taiwan.

Big changes, short time

The world has changed in many ways since the last Computex in 2019, and exponentially so in the realm of technological innovation. The six organizational themes of Computex 2023 reflect those changes: high-performance computing; artificial intelligence applications; next-gen connectivity; hyperreality; innovations and startups; and sustainability. This year will feature exhibits by top players in those fields as well as upstart innovators ready to carve a niche into an ever-evolving ecosystem.

The event kicked off with a keynote address at 11:00am on Monday, May 29th by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The speech by Huang, who was born in Taiwan's southern city of Tainan, will cover developments in the fields of artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. Nvidia has been making waves in global news media as the company's GPUs increasingly power the transformational large language models at the forefront of the latest AI developments.

A robust schedule of other keynote presentations, panel discussions, and specialized forums over the course of the convention will provide a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and visionaries to share their insights and discuss the latest trends and challenges.

Networking opportunities and future collaborations

One of the main highlights of Computex is the opportunity for networking and forging new collaborations. The event brings together professionals from various sectors, including hardware manufacturers, software developers, researchers, investors, and tech enthusiasts, facilitating interactions and fostering a vibrant atmosphere of innovation and partnership.

Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. Whether through structured networking events, business matchmaking programs, or informal conversations on the exhibition floor, Computex 2023 will serve as a catalyst for future breakthroughs and collaborations. Attendees and exhibitors alike will come away from the convention with exciting ideas about what is next to come in an ever-changing technological landscape.