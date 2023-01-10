中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 11, 2023
    09:29
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    MediaTek sees 4Q22 revenue come within guidance
    2min ago
    TSMC obtains 3nm chip orders from Broadcom
    6min ago
    Passive component makers see inventory adjustments near end
    10h 47min ago
    Taiwan MOSFET firms shift focus to high-end, niche-market apps
    11h 8min ago
    Novatek sees 4Q22 revenue beat guidance
    11h 32min ago
    Laster Tech reports record 2022 revenue
    Jan 10, 20:00
    AUO, HannStar see 2022 revenue decline
    Jan 10, 18:05
    Oppo gearing up for volume production of in-house developed handset chip
    Jan 10, 17:26
    Nanya swings to loss in 4Q22
    Jan 10, 17:20
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    IDC forecasts nearly 415 million used smartphones to be shipped worldwide in 2026 with a market value of US$99.9 billion

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IDC estimates worldwide shipments of used smartphones, including officially refurbished smartphones, will reach 282.6 million units in 2022. The unit growth represents an 11.5% increase over the 253.4 million units shipped in 2021. This growth is expected to continue as IDC forecasts used smartphone shipments to reach 413.3 million units in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2021 to 2026.

    Trade-in programs continue to be the driving factor for the new and used smartphone market globally. IDC has witnessed new programs launch successfully across multiple regional markets where trade-in is still a new concept for local consumers. Additionally, in mature markets such as the US, Canada, and Western Europe, trade-in continues to play a significant role in speeding up refresh cycles through telco and retail-driven promotions.

    This has contributed to an increase in trade-in value (TIV), which is typical when demand for new devices is slow. The rise in TIV has pushed prices up in the secondary market due to consumers getting more for their old devices to help drive upgrades.

    The increased sale of higher-priced devices in the new market has also created a circular effect as many of these aggressive trade-in deals feature primarily on premium devices. How long these aggressive trade-in offers last remains a big question for buyers and sellers. Eventually, narrow margins will impact the overall profits of the channel, vendor, or perhaps both.

    "The used market was able to grow 11.5% in 2022 thanks to the 6.1% rebound we witnessed in the new market for 2021," said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. "Used devices demonstrate more resilience to market inhibitors than new smartphone sales as consumer appetite remains elevated in many regions. Attractive price points are critical for growth as cost savings remain the primary benefit. However, a high-end inventory struggle due to elongated refresh cycles in the new market has used prices growing over 11% in 2022."

    IDC: Worldwide used smartphone shipments, 2022, 2026 (m units)

    Region

    2022 shipments

    2022 market share

    2026 shipments

    2026 market share

    6-year CAGR

    North America

    73.5

    26%

    103.9

    25.1%

    10.8%

    Rest of World

    209.1

    74%

    309.4

    74.9%

    10.1%

    Total

    282.6

    100%

    413.3

    100%

    10.3%

    Source: IDC, compiled by DIGITIMES, December 2022

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    CAGR IDC mobile phone sales shipments smartphone US worldwide
    Related stories
    Jan 10
    India and China smartphone makers reportedly to collaborate on Make in India
    Jan 3
    India's shares in iPhone output to grow in leaps and bounds over next 5 years, according to DIGITIMES Research
    Dec 29
    Foldable smartphone shipments to rise in 2023; competition grows fiercer, says DIGITIMES Research
    Dec 29
    Smartphone demand in China still in decline in 3Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
    Dec 29
    China smartphone market - 3Q 2022
    Dec 23
    MediaTek, Qualcomm to see smartphone AP shipments fall in 4Q22
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 10, 10:21
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge announce new strategic partnership to improve EV charging experience
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Monday 9 January 2023
    GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of computing to reshape world
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jan 10, 15:48
    Mercedes-Benz to build 400 high-power charging hubs in North America by 2027
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Ford to partner with LG on Turkey battery plant, drops SK
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Taiwan 'Chips Act' is not all about chips, it's about innovation
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    XPeng secures partnership with mobility service providers to grow market share