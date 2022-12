China smartphone market - 3Q 2022

The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available withservices. Please sign in if you wish to continue.

Smartphone shipments to the China market amounted to 58.4 million units in the third quarter of 2022, falling 20.5% from a year ago to a new low since third-quarter 2020 amid China's lockdown restrictions and weakening market demand.

Looking into fourth-quarter 2022, as economic outlook and consumer confidence show no sign of recovery, most smartphone brands will keep making it a priority to lower their channel inventory level. As such, smartphone shipments to the China market are estimated to still show a more than 20% on-year decline in fourth-quarter 2022.

The top-4 Chinese brands - Oppo, Honor, Vivo, and Xiaomi - all experienced an on-year decline in third-quarter 2022 shipments, while Huawei's shipments in the quarter increased sequentially thanks to a low comparison base in the second quarter of 2022 and picked up more than 30% from a year ago.

