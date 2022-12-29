中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 29, 2022
    12:34
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    United Renewable Energy January-September operation swings into profitability
    21min ago
    Home Research Special report

    China smartphone market - 3Q 2022

    Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Smart Devices Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Smartphone shipments to the China market amounted to 58.4 million units in the third quarter of 2022, falling 20.5% from a year ago to a new low since third-quarter 2020.
    Abstract

    Smartphone shipments to the China market amounted to 58.4 million units in the third quarter of 2022, falling 20.5% from a year ago to a new low since third-quarter 2020 amid China's lockdown restrictions and weakening market demand.

    Looking into fourth-quarter 2022, as economic outlook and consumer confidence show no sign of recovery, most smartphone brands will keep making it a priority to lower their channel inventory level. As such, smartphone shipments to the China market are estimated to still show a more than 20% on-year decline in fourth-quarter 2022.

    The top-4 Chinese brands - Oppo, Honor, Vivo, and Xiaomi - all experienced an on-year decline in third-quarter 2022 shipments, while Huawei's shipments in the quarter increased sequentially thanks to a low comparison base in the second quarter of 2022 and picked up more than 30% from a year ago.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$15,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    2022 5G Apple China China government China lockdown China market China Telecom Digitimes Research shipments
    Related story
    Dec 29
    Smartphone demand in China still in decline in 3Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 09:12
    Simplifying retail store operational analytics: Le Ruban Patisserie's transformation from e-commerce to Power BI
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Point One Navigation launches ASIL positioning engine to enable safe and precise autonomous vehicles
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Solving inventory issues of retail stores: Dzone 3C optimizes chain store operations through AI sales forecast and Power BI reports
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 28, 11:56
    Nio curtails delivery outlook as China cancels Covid-19 restrictions
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Clear growth trend of EVs aids business momentum of PCB suppliers
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Japanese chipmakers keen on expanding capacity for car power devices
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    China's EV exports surge to record on European demand