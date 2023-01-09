Taiwan server revenue and shipment forecast, 2023

Taiwan-based manufacturers' combined 2022 server-related revenue is estimated to have grown nearly 16% to amount to NT$2.12 trillion, but in 2023, the amount will rise only 6.4% amid the weak global economy.

Abstract

Taiwan-based manufacturers' combined 2022 server-related revenue is estimated to have grown nearly 16% to amount to NT$2.12 trillion. The increase in their revenue was larger than shipments' 6.1% mainly because the ODMs had shipped a bigger volume of high-end HPC/AI servers and US-based large datacenter operators continued to enjoy strong demand for cloud servers, high-speed networking equipment and storage devices.

Going into 2023, Taiwan-based manufacturers' server-related revenue is projected to exhibit only a 6.4% increase amid the weak economy.

Performing outstandingly among Taiwan-based manufacturers, Wistron Group (including Wiwynn) is expected to generate a total of NT$537 billion in server-related revenue, soaring close to 29%, mostly contributed by Wiwynn. After making weaker-than-expected shipments in 2021 due to having mixed levels of shortages for some specific power management ICs (PMIC), Wiwynn was able to ramp up shipments in 2022 with the easing of the problem.

Table of contents