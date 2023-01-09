中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jan 10, 2023
    13:47
    light rain
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Research Special report

    Taiwan server revenue and shipment forecast, 2023

    Frank Kung, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Servers Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Taiwan-based manufacturers' combined 2022 server-related revenue is estimated to have grown nearly 16% to amount to NT$2.12 trillion, but in 2023, the amount will rise only 6.4% amid the weak global economy.
    Abstract

    Taiwan-based manufacturers' combined 2022 server-related revenue is estimated to have grown nearly 16% to amount to NT$2.12 trillion. The increase in their revenue was larger than shipments' 6.1% mainly because the ODMs had shipped a bigger volume of high-end HPC/AI servers and US-based large datacenter operators continued to enjoy strong demand for cloud servers, high-speed networking equipment and storage devices.

    Going into 2023, Taiwan-based manufacturers' server-related revenue is projected to exhibit only a 6.4% increase amid the weak economy.

    Performing outstandingly among Taiwan-based manufacturers, Wistron Group (including Wiwynn) is expected to generate a total of NT$537 billion in server-related revenue, soaring close to 29%, mostly contributed by Wiwynn. After making weaker-than-expected shipments in 2021 due to having mixed levels of shortages for some specific power management ICs (PMIC), Wiwynn was able to ramp up shipments in 2022 with the easing of the problem.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$39,000 (approx. US$1,300)
    Tags
    2023 forecast server Taiwan
    Related stories
    Jan 10
    Top Taiwanese server makers see higher growth in revenues than shipments in 2022, says DIGITIMES Research
    Jan 10
    Taiwan notebook ODMs experienced shipment drops in 2022
    Jan 10
    IPC makers to embrace growth opportunities for IIoT apps
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 10, 10:21
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Monday 9 January 2023
    GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of computing to reshape world
    Monday 9 January 2023
    CITIZEN debuts CZ Smart Watch with proprietary wellness software that anticipates, learns, and gets smarter with wearer
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jan 9, 10:09
    2022 car display shipments might miss target, according to DIGITIMES Research
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    XPeng secures partnership with mobility service providers to grow market share
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Global semiconductor market to exceed $1 trillion in 2030, at CAGR of 7%
    Monday 9 January 2023
    Vietnam's power battery production supply chain is on the rise