中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jan 5, 2023
    18:41
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    onsemi releases new 1700 V EliteSiC industrial silicon carbide solutions

    Staff Writer, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    onsemi introduced "EliteSiC" as the name of its silicon carbide (SiC) family. This week, the company will showcase three new members of the family – the 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET and two 1700 V avalanche-rated EliteSiC Schottky diodes – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new devices provide high-efficiency performance for energy infrastructure and industrial drive applications and highlight onsemi's leading position in industrial silicon carbide solutions.

    With the 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET (NTH4L028N170M1), onsemi delivers higher breakdown voltage (BV) SiC solutions, required for high-power industrial applications. The two 1700 V avalanche-rated EliteSiC Schottky diodes (NDSH25170A, NDSH10170A) allow designers to achieve stable high-voltage operation at elevated temperatures while offering high efficiency enabled by SiC.

    "By providing best-in-class efficiency with reduced power losses, the new 1700 V EliteSiC devices reinforce the high standards of superior performance and quality for products in our EliteSiC family as well as further expand the depth and breadth of onsemi's EliteSiC," said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power Solutions Group, onsemi.

    Renewable energy applications are consistently moving to higher voltages with solar systems from 1100 V to 1500 V DC Buses. To support this change, customers require MOSFETs with a higher BV. The new 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET offers a maximum Vgs range of -15 V/25 V, making it suitable for fast switching applications where gate voltages are increasing to -10V, delivering increased system reliability.

    At a test condition of 1200 V at 40 Amps, the 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET achieves a gate charge (Qg) of 200 nC – which is market-leading compared to equivalent competitive devices that are closer to 300 nC. A low Qg is critical to achieving high efficiency in fast switching, high-power renewable energy applications.

    At a BV rating of 1700 V, the EliteSiC Schottky diode devices offer improved margin between the maximum reverse voltage (VRRM) and the peak repetitive reverse voltage of the diode. The new devices also provide excellent reverse leakage performance with a maximum reverse current (IR) of just 40 µA at 25°C and 100 µA at 175°C – significantly better than competitive devices that are often rated at 100 µA at 25°C.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Automotive IC CES 2023 Onsemi silicon silicon carbide
    Related story
    Nov 24
    Renesas, Onsemi cutting backend orders for automotive ICs
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 4, 16:37
    ible Technology named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree
    Wednesday 4 January 2023
    Richtek and EPC team up to create small 140-watt fast-charging solution
    Wednesday 4 January 2023
    Owl Autonomous Imaging launches monocular 3D Thermal Ranger computer vision for ADAS and autonomous vehicles
    Tuesday 3 January 2023
    ThroughTek to showcase AI-IoT products and solutions at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jan 5, 15:35
    From home appliance to automotive MCUs: China's Midea Group targets EV sector
    Thursday 5 January 2023
    GM defeats Toyota to regain US sales crown
    Thursday 5 January 2023
    Sony and Honda unveil Afeela EV in latest challenge to Tesla
    Thursday 5 January 2023
    onsemi releases new 1700 V EliteSiC industrial silicon carbide solutions