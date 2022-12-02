China smartphone industry - 3Q 2022

Seeing the feeble smartphone sales in their home market China and reduced smartphone purchases by consumers in overseas markets because of inflation, Chinese smartphone brands, to lower channel inventory levels, stayed conservative with their global shipments in the third quarter of 2022 with combined volumes amounting to around 140 million units in the quarter, down 5.5% sequentially and 18.2% on year.