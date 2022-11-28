中文網
    Home EV IVI/V2X/MaaS

    India roundup: Adani to launch super app in 3-6 months

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man, confirmed Adani Group will launch a super app. AWS is investing US$4.4 billion in India, eyeing the growing cloud market in the country.

    Adani to launch super app in 3-6 months

    Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, told Financial Times that the group would launch a super app in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services.

    AWS launches second infrastructure region in India

    AWS, in a press release, said the company had launched its region in Hyderabad, AWS's second region in India. AWS estimated the region would create an additional 48,000 full-time jobs and add approximately US$7.6 billion to India's GDP by 2030. Besides, AWS plans to invest US$4.4 billion in India by 2030.

    Stellantis explores making EVs in India

    Reuters quoted Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, saying that the company is exploring opportunities to build compact EVs in India for export. Still, there has yet to be a final decision.

    Ather Energy to build new E2W manufacturing plant

    Money Control reported that Ather Energy is in the final stages of talks with several Indian states to set up a new plant with an annual capacity of one million electric two-wheelers. The annual production capacity of Ather Energy is 120,000 units at present.

    Schneider Electric to make India AI hub

    The Economic Times quoted Peter Weckesser, chief digital officer at Schneider Electric, saying that the company has built an open AI organization with a 2,000-member team, of which 40% are in India.

    Categories
    IVI/V2X/MaaS Vehicle
    Tags
    India India roundup Mobility vehicle
