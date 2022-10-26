Mobileye Global prices IPO above range to raise US$861 million

Mobileye Global, the self-driving technology company owned by Intel, priced one of the biggest US initial public offerings of the year above its marketed range to raise US$861 million.

The company sold 41 million shares for US$21 each, according to a statement Tuesday confirming earlier reports. Mobileye had marketed the shares for US$18 to US$20 apiece. Private equity firm General Atlantic agreed to buy US$100 million worth of shares in a private placement in conjunction with the IPO, according to Mobileye's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the IPO price, the company has a market value of about US$16.7 billion. While that tops the US$15.3 billion Intel paid for Mobileye in 2017, it's still short of the US$30 billion valuation the company had sought earlier, Bloomberg News has reported.

Despite the drop in valuation, the listing is the fourth-largest in the US this year, as well as only the fourth out of 199 to price above its marketed range, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Amid heightened volatility and disappointing debut performances of last year's listings, IPO volume in the US has plummeted to US$22.5 billion since January 1, compared with US$279 billion at this point in 2021, the data show.

Only two 2022 listings on US exchanges have topped US$1 billion. Corebridge Financial raised US$1.68 billion in September, while private equity firm TPG's January listing brought in US$1.1 billion.

Awaiting Instacart

Those may be the only two listings of that size in 2021. Instacart, another highly anticipated listing, decided against an IPO this year after cutting its valuation for the third time, to US$13 billion, Bloomberg News reported this month. Last year, 45 companies raised US$1 billion or more in IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the data show.

Amnon Shashua co-founded Mobileye in 1999 and helped take it public in the US in 2014. He has been its chief executive officer since 2017.

In a letter to shareholders included in the prospectus, Shashua said the company's driver-assistance technology has been used in more than 125 million vehicles. He said he expects the technology to be deployed in 270 million more vehicles by 2030.

"While the core of our business today is making human-driven cars safer, we are working tirelessly to bring about a future of autonomously driven vehicles," Shashua said.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is seeking to capitalize on the Israel-based business, which makes chips for cameras and drive-assistance features, and is seen as a prized asset as the car industry races toward fully automated vehicles. But the bright future for self-driving vehicles that was prophesied by Intel, Waymo and others has sputtered. A world full of robo-taxis seems at best decades away and the losses for investors who put faith in the field are mounting.

Intel's Control

Intel said in its filings that it will continue to hold all of Mobileye's Class B shares, which will allow it to control the company with 99.4% of the voting power.

Shashua has indicated an interest in purchasing as much as US$10 million of shares of Class A common stock, according to the filings. Baillie Gifford and Norges Bank Investment Management, as cornerstone investors, have indicated interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of US$330 million shares. Growth equity firm General Atlantic also said it would buy US$100 million worth of shares.