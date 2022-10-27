Luxgen enters 'reform primetime' as it aims to be frontrunner in Taiwan's EV market

With the global automobile sector entering the electric vehicle (EV) era, Taiwanese domestic automobile brand Luxgen is looking to leave behind its underwhelming past performances. With the horizontal planning of its parent group Yulon and the vertical integration of the Foxconn group, Luxgen hopes to be the frontrunner in Taiwan's EV market.

According to Yulon group CEO Lilian Chen, the Luxgen N7 is not only a new car but also a new start. In addition, Luxgen has updated its brand logo to show its determination to reform itself.

Luxgen chairman Chi-Sen Tso stated that the brand is welcoming a new start to its reform. Foxconn and Foxtron will focus on research and development, as well as maintaining supply chain stability. Luxgen, on the other hand, will be responsible for brand marketing and pricing. The Luxgen N7 will be their first client based on Model C. Model B will follow soon, with basic specifications and prices estimated to be announced in the second half of 2023 alongside the pre-order launch.

The Luxgen N7's first wave of pre-orders topped out at 15,000 orders within 48 hours. With the second wave of pre-orders launching, some are concerned about the delivery progress.

Regarding this, Tso stated that the cap is set for the sake of car owners' rights and interests. In fact, during its prime, Yulon Motors could easily produce 10,000 vehicles in a month, showing that production capacity is not an issue. This is the main reason why Luxgen launched the second wave of pre-orders. It's confident that the 15,000 orders in the first wave will be completed within 2 to 3 months and start delivering in 2023.

As with the supply chain and costs, due to Foxconn's supply chain management and vertical integration depth, chips aren't too big of an issue. However, battery and raw material prices will likely remain high in 2023 and beyond. Despite that, Luxgen plans to keep its promise that the first two waves of pre-orders will be under NT$1 million for each vehicle. Even if this is selling at a loss, it's a worthwhile investment.

The small but crowded nature of Taiwan makes it a suitable place to develop EVs. Nevertheless, the high vehicle prices and the lack of infrastructure like charging stations have caused many consumers to hesitate. Tso stated that the Yulon group's EV ecosystem is very complete, be it charging, maintenance, or repairs. He even declared that car owners don't need to stress over mileage when they hit the road.

Regarding the warranty services, especially the battery, Luxgen will provide an 8-year, 160,000-kilometer warranty service to all EVs. The hope is to resolve the current issue of having to send the vehicles back to Europe or the US for battery repairs and waiting up to six months to get them back.

As with charging issues, besides Yulon group's own YES Energy having quick charging, slow charging, and a large amount of charging stations, there are also plans to work with charge point partners to deploy in more locations. Tso also hinted that in situations where drivers really couldn't reach/find a charging station, Luxgen plans to provide a "mobile charging" rescue service as well.

Last but not least, Tso believes that Taiwan's overall automobile market is stable at around 430-440k vehicles. With the Luxgen N7 expected to join the battle in 2023, the EV market will welcome a new situation of rapid development. Also, with both consumers and the market emphasizing the environment, it's expected that by 2030, the penetration rate for EVs in Taiwan can reach 30%.

Tso stated that Luxgen's goal is to have the highest share of domestic EVs in Taiwan. Although in 2021, more than 5000 of the 7000 EVs registered in Taiwan were from Tesla, Luxgen estimates that by 2024, its EVs will outsell its fuel vehicles and account for more than half of Taiwan's EV market.

Photo: Yulon group CEO Lilian Chen.

Credit: DIGITIMES

Photo: Luxgen Chairman Chi-Sen Tso.