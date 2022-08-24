The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers

As the automotive industry enters the age of V2X, businesses and government agencies are investing more in this market. The smart tranportation industry will shift towards developing cloud-connected vehicles, sharing integrated application services and turning cars into an important V2X service carrier, according to the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA).

According to data from IDC, global shipments for smart connected cars will reach approximately 76.2 million units in 2024, accounting for 71% of all new car shipped in 2024. Because of this expected growth, not only are businesses investing in the market, agencies such as Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry (III), Ministry of Tranportation and Communications (MOTC), and the Taiwan Telematics Industry Association (TTIA) are also investing in R&D for related technology.

In recent years, the automotive industry has been talking about "CASE" - "connected, autonomous, shared, and electric." Of these four, "A" and "E" have garnered the most attention. However, as the number of connected cars increases, the importance of "C" will significantly increase as well.

Taiwan has the advantage of a powerful ICT industry that can help build a complete and flexible connected automotive industry. In the future, cars will become a service carrier, while the software will decide the smart automotive product's traits and service directions, stated Henry Meng, associate head of III's Software Technology Institute.

The AI era will spur the development of cloud-connected vehicles and shared integrated application services.

Photo: DIGITIMES Asia

For engine vehicles, verification is very time consuming. A single function may require up to 4-5 years of observation and verification. In contrast, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) can now quickly update over-the-air (OTA). For instance, when it comes to zone control structures, it can divide the zones according to their different functions.

Software and hardware will also shift towards a decoupling development, with a unified software connecting to the hardware equipment. The platform will be standardized and the trend of "shared platform, shared engine" will rise. Many functions will shift towards a subscription model, and brands will differeniate themselves through their software services.

Taiwan's vehicle ADAS standardization timeline Time Item Description 2017 MOTC "Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Criteria-71: Driving Vision Assistance System" 2019 MOTC "Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Criteria-70: Lane Departure Warning System" MOTC "Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Criteria-72: Emergency Brake System" 2020 TTIA "Industry Standards for Business Heavy Vehicle Peripherals: Smart Driving Application System" (2019-2020) 2021 Vehicle Safety Certification Center (VSCC) "Active early warning system on large vehicles" individual function verification standard meeting (8 functions in 4 meetings) TTIA "Active early warning system on large vehicles" UI regulation meeting (8 integrations in 4 meetings) 2022 MOTC "Installation plan of active early warning system on large vehicles"

Source: TTIA, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022