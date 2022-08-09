Dangers and opportunities come together in net-zero carbon reduction: How can companies build ESG strategies with your own DNA?

At present, large companies in most countries in the world have formulated net-zero carbon emission strategies and set goals, covering their supply chains and importers as well as themselves. Taiwan is a major global center of manufacturing, and its industrial development is thus closely related to the happenings of the world. Faced with this trend in ESG, how can Taiwanese companies respond? In the "Ubiquitous: Tech Leads from the Future" series, Tsai-Chi Kuo, deputy dean of the School of Management and Professor of the Department of Industrial Management at NTUST, and Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, shared the issues of corporate sustainability.

Capitalism, the system that has been pursued by human society for years, has certainly brought about opportunities to quicker riches and a more complete protection of basic human rights, but it has also greatly depleted natural resources. However, in the end, natural resources are limited, and so is economic development. This situation has given rise of the concept of ESG. ESG is an extension of its predecessor, corporate social responsibility (CSR). CSR was created under the belief that companies should take moral responsibility in the process of implementing their corporate strategies. ESG further subdivides corporate responsibility into three indicators - environment, society, and government - and aims to realize the vision of "development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

Kuo suggested that Taiwanese companies need to develop the linearity of past large-scale mass production and low manufacturing costs into a new circular economic model, apply emerging technologies and big data analysis, accelerate cross-industry integration, collaborative technology, and business model innovation, and deploy ESG as soon as possible. He also reminded sustainability managers that when promoting ESG, they can consider the positioning of the company within the supply chain and set carbon reduction targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to formulate an action plan, and from there, find differentiated strategies so that ESG can gain the DNA of the particular corporation.

Hwang mentioned that in the process of corporate development, a company must go through three stages: growth, stagnation, and decline. To escape this fate, companies must understand that the real challenge is not short-term revenue reduction. But from where does the fatal injury come? Net-zero carbon emissions and ESG are crises for Taiwanese companies. However, as has been said, a crisis can be a time for "great opportunities," and companies can take the opportunity offered by this crisis to change their thinking and find new drivers of growth.

Facing the global goal for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Taiwan's technology industry must implement from the three aspects of the assembly plant, supply chain, and user carbon footprint inventory. In the first stage of energy conversion, the assembly plant must first formulate its own carbon reduction policy, and at the same time require supply chain manufacturers cooperate with policies, inventory the carbon footprint data of end users, and adjust internal green energy actions on a rolling basis to optimize ESG progress. As for the mid-range goal of the second phase of carbon neutrality starting in 2030, the carbon reduction target is synchronized with the market. By 2040, all products must meet the zero-carbon standard. In this process, companies must start from both internal and external aspects. Internally, that means improving corporate governance efficiency through product transformation, process efficiency optimization, and employee empowerment. Externally, it means allowing customers to participate in carbon reduction plans, strengthening social awareness, and conducting multi-party interaction.

In the past, manufacturers focused on indicators such as production line efficiency and manufacturing costs, and there was relatively infrequent frequency of interaction with the society. However, the three indicators of ESG, environment, society, and governance, must be actively communicated with the public during the implementation process; for instance, when investing large amounts of resources to build an energy-conservation system, in addition to publicizing results, the thinking and implementation process of goals as well as information related to governance must also be disclosed to the public so that the society can understand the company's thinking and practices on certain issues. Thus, it is necessary to acclimate to the operational considerations of interacting with society.

Changing thinking is a necessary action in the building of ESG. Kuo said that the Financial Supervisory Commission proposed in the concept of Corporate Governance 3.0 that enterprises must incorporate environmental and social integration into their governance thinking, and finally internalize them into the corporate constitution and culture. Taiwan once emphasized the concept of "hidden champions", but now European and American customers need not only production capacity and quality, but also ESG indicators. Therefore, even hidden champions must disclose strategies and goals in their financial statements. In addition, corporate managers must not only recognize the capital that must be invested for promoting ESG, but they must also educate stakeholders, such as shareholders, directors, and supervisors, that energy conservation and carbon reduction are closely related to corporate governance, so that policies can be effectively promoted. Enterprises can also glimpse the outlines of future product planning from the ESG reports of market competitors, and thereby formulate countermeasures.

The scope of corporate sustainability is quite large. Hwang said that in ESG policy planning and implementation, one must sufficiently understand the company's internal finances, supply chain, process technology, and other aspects. That means that the team must have cross-domain talent. NTUST, as a benchmark in Taiwan's technical and vocational education with a large number of high-quality talent, can offer enterprises talent resources they can use to strengthen industry-academia cooperation and prepare a powerful force to face the harsh challenges of ESG. However, each country has its own unique industrial environment. When formulating ESG strategies, it is necessary for countries to define their own ESG methodology based on the local environment and industrial status.

Tsai-Chi Kuo (left), deputy dean of the School of Management and professor of the Department of Industrial Management at NTUST; and Colley Hwang (right), president of DIGITIMES Asia.

Photo: DIGITIMES Asia