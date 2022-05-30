CSRC to develop conductive carbon black for renewables

International CSRC Investment Holdings is seeking business opportunities in Europe and developing high-value conductive carbon black products for the renewable energy sector, according to company chairman Koo Kung-yi.

Koo pointed out in a shareholders conference last week that rising material costs, rising labor costs, rising freight rates, and supply chain disruptions have brought increasing risks for the economy. In order to transition its business, CSRC plans to increase capacity in its India production and establish new production in Turkey, which will likely help the company jump-start business in Europe.

The company also wants to have a spot in the renewable energy supply chain by developing conductive carbon black products, such as internal and external masking materials and IC trays, and other high-value products, including industrial plastics, shield materials for cables and wires, and black pigment for printing and coating.

Company president Huang Po-sung added that in 2022, CSRC will initiate many reforms and investments. Besides expansion in India and Turkey, it is building a new R&D center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan for high-end carbon black products for special applications.

Production expansions in India and Turkey could bring the company's total production capacity to over one million metric tons, up from 795,000 metric tons now, making CSRS one of the top-5 carbon black suppliers in the world.