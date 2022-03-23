中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 24, 2022
    05:41
    light rain
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    FSP
    Sponsored
    E Ink to boost production capacity in 2022, 2023
    7h 51min ago
    Handset TDDI chip prices to fall further in 2Q22
    8h 17min ago
    UMT remains upbeat about demand for LEO satellites
    8h 20min ago
    Egistec looks to light sensors, dToF for 2022 growth
    8h 27min ago
    February handset sales fall in China, Taiwan
    8h 33min ago
    China OSAT growing advanced packaging capability
    8h 51min ago
    Elan subsidiary engaged in supply chain for XR hardware
    9h 9min ago
    Japan MLCC firms maintaining prices despite slowdown in CE demand
    9h 9min ago
    Home Research Special report

    Doosan focuses on semiconductor assembly and testing; SK On to set up Turkey plant

    Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0
    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Asian Enterprises Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on South Korea's Doosan Group and Samsung Electronics deepening deployments for semiconductor assembly and testing, SK On planning to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant with Ford and Koç Holding in Turkey, and Japan-based Mabuchi Motor aiming to cut into the EV motor and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) supply chains.
    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$14,000 (approx. US$500)
    Tags
    Asian enterprises EV battery Samsung Samsung Electronics SK On South Korea Turkey
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 23, 09:22
    AMICCOM intros 2.4GHz low power wireless RF SOC for IoT application
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Relimetrics offers quality assurance automation solution backed by Munich Re
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Dun & Bradstreet releases ESG rankings where Taiwan has opportunities for growth
    Monday 21 March 2022
    Nearshoring has emerged as strategic answer to lack of diversified resources caused by offshoring
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 23, 14:19
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: China remains dominant with growing production capacity and presence worldwide
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: Japan's public and private sectors endeavoring to regain glory
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process