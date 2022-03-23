Doosan focuses on semiconductor assembly and testing; SK On to set up Turkey plant

This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on South Korea's Doosan Group and Samsung Electronics deepening deployments for semiconductor assembly and testing, SK On planning to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant with Ford and Koç Holding in Turkey, and Japan-based Mabuchi Motor aiming to cut into the EV motor and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) supply chains.