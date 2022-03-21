India roundup: Suzuki to make EV and battery in India

According to Business Standard, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida announced a US$42 billion investment in India during his visit to India. Suzuki Motor, the majority owner of India's Maruti Suzuki, also said it would spend about INR104 billion in India for EV and battery manufacturing, with INR31 billion spent on EV production capacity expansion by 2025 and INR73 billion for a new EV battery manufacturing plant.

Denso, Bosch get nod from India auto components incentive scheme

After releasing the list of 20 applicants for auto and non-auto OEM in February, India unveiled the list of 75 auto components applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components, including Asahi India Glass, Bosch Automotive Electronics India, Hero MotoCorp, Denso Ten Minda India, according to the ministry's press release published on the Press Information Bureau of India website.

Reliance acquires LFP battery manufacturer Lithium Werks

Reliance Industries released a press release announcing its subsidiary, Reliance New Energy, acquired all assets of Dutch-based Lithium Werks for US$61 million, including patent portfolio, a manufacturing facility in China, and key business contracts. The deal, coupled with the acquisition of Faradion, a UK-based sodium-ion battery maker, will provide Reliance with the advanced chemistry cell technology know-how to build a giga-scale energy storage solutions business.

Pegatron India plant to start production in April, say sources

The Economic Times quoted sources saying that Pegatron has submitted estimated production for fiscal 2023 (April 2022 to March 2023) and will commence production in its plant in Tamil Nadu starting from April. Pegatron will initially produce the iPhone 12 series, followed by iPhone 13 series, and employ close to 6,000 people.

Tata to invest INR150 billion in EV segment

The Economic Times reported that Shailesh Chandra, president of Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors, said that the company will invest INR150 billion(US$1.96 billion) in the EV segment in the next five years and plan to develop about ten models with different kinds of body styles, price, driving range options.