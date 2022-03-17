E Ink joins The Climate Pledge

E-paper technology develper E Ink has announced it has joined The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon to commit to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040. It is the first display company to join.

In December 2021, E Ink announced its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink plans to be RE 10 by the end of 2022, and would be the first display company to achieve RE 10.

The Climate Pledge (TCP) was founded in 2019 and celebrated 300 signatories on March 14, 2022. Signatories of TCP agree to regular reporting, carbon elimination and credible offsets, all in goal of reaching net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

E Ink said it has also joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi ), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science; provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets.