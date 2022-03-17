Tata to invest INR150 billion in EV segment

India's top electric vehicle (EV) brand, Tata Motors said it is increasing investment and developing more models to strengthen its market share in the rapidly growing Indian EV market.

The Economic Times reported that Shailesh Chandra, president of Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors, said that the company will invest INR150 billion(US$1.96 billion) in the EV segment in the next five years and plan to develop about ten models with different kinds of body styles, price, driving range options.

Tata Motors has ranked first in the Indian EV market by sales units since 2020. According to Vahan Dashboard, Tata Motors sold 2,672 EVs in 2020, which grew to 10,051 units in 2021, and reached 3,635 units with a market share of 87% in the first two months of this year.

Autocar India reported that Tata Motors' success is attributed to the lack of rivals in the price range from INR1 million to 2 million.

According to DIGITIMES Research, options and prices are significant factors affecting consumers' choice to buy an EV, and vendors are trying to launch more affordable models to increase sales. Besides, Tata's EV models are the only electric four-wheelers eligible for the FAME II incentive scheme.

Livemint reported that Tata Group is adopting Tata uniEVerse strategy for the EV market, including Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma. Furthermore, Tata Elxsi and Japan-based automotive chipmaker Renesas joined hands to set up an R&D center for EV-related technologies.

Tata Motors may face more competition from other companies. China-based SAIC-invested MG Motor is increasing the production capacity and planning to launch more models to increase its EV sales to 25% of its Indian revenue. Hyundai Motor will invest INR$400 billion in EV and launch six models between 2022 and 20208.