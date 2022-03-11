中文網
    GIS expects revenue proportion for fingerprint recognition modules to rise to 30% in three years

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Touch solution provider General Interface Solution (GIS) expects the revenue proportion for smartphone-use fingerprint recognition modules to keep increasing to 30% in three years, according to industry sources.

    GIS has cooperated with Qualcomm to develop ultrasonic fingerprint recognition modules for Samsung Electronics' flagship smartphones. China-based smartphone vendors also have begun to adopt such modules, the sources said.

    GIS has provided ultrasonic, optical, and capacitive fingerprint recognition solutions, the sources noted. Since a large client has adopted a capacitive fingerprint recognition solution for entry-level 5G smartphones, launched in 2022, GIS will have the revenue proportion for fingerprint recognition modules rising from 5% at present to 10% by the end of 2022, the sources indicated.

    GIS is expanding its production capacity at the factory in Chengdu, western China, with a monthly capacity to be expanded to 2.5-3.0 million tablet-use touch modules and 2.0 million notebook-use LCD modules at the end of June 2022, the sources said.

    GIS is a supplier of LCD modules used in 13-inch MacBook and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and has obtained orders for touch modules used in 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro, the sources noted.

    Besides, GIS has provided lamination (bonding touch modules, display modules and cover glass) services for curved multi-screen automotive displays used in smart cockpits and will begin to provide coating services for glass used in automotive displays in 2022.

