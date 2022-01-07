CES 2022: Shopify Plus certified headless analytics platform Tresl Segments

Tresl Segments is a headless analytics platform on the Shopify App Store that gives brands both clarity and control of their customer data. Founded by former LinkedIn data scientists, Tresl's vision is to make data human and compassionate, and give e-commerce brands the same analytics capabilities enjoyed by big tech companies.

Leveraging 1st party data, Segments provides prebuilt customer segmentation and actionable marketing insights to help brands engage customers across various marketing channels such as email, Facebook, Google, and SMS, according to the company.

Tresl's analytics helps merchants find new revenue opportunities such as the best timing to target customers when they are most active and likely to purchase again, or advanced product analytics to know what customers are buying on their first, second, and third order. In just 1-click, stores can integrate directly with various marketing channels and sync customer segments to create automated flows or one-off campaigns, it said.

In 2021, Tresl launched Segments 2.0, a new and updated experience that makes data interactive and simple to understand without complex charts and formulas. With intuitive UI and design elements, more direct integrations with marketing channels, and new analytics features, Segments is enabling brands to not only deliver a consistent voice across their digital channels but also provide personalized experiences for each of their customers, it said.

In October 2021, Segments became officially certified as a Shopify Plus App Partner. Tresl Segments's CEO and co-founder John Chao said, "We're excited and humbled to be among the ranks of other certified apps that have reached unicorn status like Klaviyo. This recognition is a testament to our company's progress towards our mission and our investment into making data more accessible."

Tran Wu, senior director of Integrated Marketing and E-Commerce at True Botanicals, a Shopify Plus merchant providing clean and sustainable skincare products, shares the results her team has seen since working with Tresl:

"Tresl is our secret weapon for driving transformational business results. Tresl's data science is top-notch, helping us create best-in-class data-driven marketing strategies to inform things like sampling, replenishment and subscriptions. I can't imagine running the business without Tresl."