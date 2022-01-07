VinFast announces its all-electric strategy and full EV line up at CES 2022

During the VinFast Global EV Day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), VinFast announced a new development strategy and revealed its complete electric vehicle lineup covering 5 segments.

Following its US debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show, VinFast is taking important steps towards a sustainable future of mobility as it is announcing it will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) by the end of 2022.

Vingroup vice chair and VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said, "VinFast envisions a sustainable future for people and the planet through green, clean and safe mobility. This is a future built on intelligent services, outstanding customer experience, and deep care for the planet and future generations," in a press release on January 5.

She added, "VinFast is committed to innovative vehicle design, quality, and technology, along with excellent customer service. We even aspire to greater achievements to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while inspiring our customers to be boundless together and join hands in the electric vehicle revolution, creating a sustainable future for all."

VinFast will focus research and development efforts on all-electric powertrains for their vehicles. This bold move makes VinFast one of the world's first automotive companies to completely switch to pure electric, affirming its position as a leader in the global EV revolution.

Along with the commitment to becoming an all-electric carmaker, VinFast officially launched a range of fully electric vehicles (EVs):

VinFast's recent releases Debut Event EV Model CES 2022 3 models VF 5 (segment A) VF 6 (segment B) VF 7 (segment C) LA Auto Show 2021 2 models VF 8 (segment D) VF 9 (segment E)

Source: VinFast. Compiled by DIGITIMES. 2022/1/6



The VF 8 and VF 9 models will be equipped with level 2+ autonomous driving features for the Eco and Plus versions and levels 3-4 for Premium versions. All 5 electric vehicles, with impressive and modern exteriors, were designed by world-renowned Italian design firms, Pininfarina and Torino Design.

These models will also have smart features, including smart home, mobile office, in-car shopping, in-car entertainment, and many other convenient, advanced features that create an exhilarating experience for every journey and everyday life.