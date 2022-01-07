中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:56
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    VinFast announces its all-electric strategy and full EV line up at CES 2022

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: VinFast

    During the VinFast Global EV Day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), VinFast announced a new development strategy and revealed its complete electric vehicle lineup covering 5 segments.

    Following its US debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show, VinFast is taking important steps towards a sustainable future of mobility as it is announcing it will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) by the end of 2022.

    Vingroup vice chair and VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said, "VinFast envisions a sustainable future for people and the planet through green, clean and safe mobility. This is a future built on intelligent services, outstanding customer experience, and deep care for the planet and future generations," in a press release on January 5.

    She added, "VinFast is committed to innovative vehicle design, quality, and technology, along with excellent customer service. We even aspire to greater achievements to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while inspiring our customers to be boundless together and join hands in the electric vehicle revolution, creating a sustainable future for all."

    VinFast will focus research and development efforts on all-electric powertrains for their vehicles. This bold move makes VinFast one of the world's first automotive companies to completely switch to pure electric, affirming its position as a leader in the global EV revolution.

    Along with the commitment to becoming an all-electric carmaker, VinFast officially launched a range of fully electric vehicles (EVs):

    VinFast's recent releases

    Debut Event

    EV Model

    CES 2022

    3 models

    VF 5 (segment A)

    VF 6 (segment B)

    VF 7 (segment C)

    LA Auto Show 2021

    2 models

    VF 8 (segment D)

    VF 9 (segment E)

    Source: VinFast. Compiled by DIGITIMES. 2022/1/6


    The VF 8 and VF 9 models will be equipped with level 2+ autonomous driving features for the Eco and Plus versions and levels 3-4 for Premium versions. All 5 electric vehicles, with impressive and modern exteriors, were designed by world-renowned Italian design firms, Pininfarina and Torino Design.

    These models will also have smart features, including smart home, mobile office, in-car shopping, in-car entertainment, and many other convenient, advanced features that create an exhilarating experience for every journey and everyday life.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    CES CES 2022 electric vehicle LINE vehicle Vietnam VinFast
    Related stories
    Jan 6
    StoreDot announces US$80 million funding led by VinFast
    Nov 30
    VinFast's SUVs makes their debut at LA Auto Show
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 7, 11:06
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms