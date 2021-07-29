中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    00:36
    mostly clear
    28°C
    LandMark lands LD sensors orders from US vendor
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    GaAs- and InP-based epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics (LMOC) has obtained orders of LD (laser diode) sensors from a US-based head-mounted device vendor, with trial production to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and volume production to kick off at the end of the year, according to the company.

    The LD sensor will be used to track the eyeballs of users of such head-mounted devices, LMOC said. Shipments for such LD sensors are likely to take up about 10% of the 2022 consolidated revenues, LMOC noted.

    LMOC has been in cooperation with 5-6 clients to develop silicon photonics components and has begun shipments for 400G models, the company indicated. Besides, LMOC will undertake small-volume trial production of 800G silicon photonics components in the second half of 2021.

    LMOC also has cooperated with three Asia-based suppliers of optical communication modules for US-based data center project undertakers and/or operators, with shipments likely to begin in the first or second quarter of 2022, the company said.

    LMOC will procure three MOCVD sets to expand its production capacity for epitaxial wafers, with the additional equipment to be installed as soon as December 2021, the company noted.

    LMOC released a financial report for the second quarter of 2021 at a July 28 investor conference, with a gross margin of 43.89% being the lowest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2017.

    Of the second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$540 million (US$19.3 million), 26-28% came from PD (photodiode) and APD (avalanche PD) components, 20-22% from 10G completed LD components, 7-10% from 25G completed LD components, 15-18% from silicon photonics components, 4-5% from EML (electro-absorption modulated laser) components, 4-6% from VCSELs.

    In terms of application products, telecom accounted for 65-70% of the consolidated revenues, data communication for 20-25%, consumer devices, industrial and medical use for 5-10%.

    LMOC's shareholders, at the 2021 general meeting on July 28, passed the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$5.00 for 2020, accounting for 76.92% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$6.50.

    LandMark Optoelectronics: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    Amount

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21 amount

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    540

    (10.60%)

    1.31%

    1,144

    12.16%

    Gross margin

    43.89%

    down 9.92pp

    down 3.01pp

    49.10%

    up 2.43pp

    Operating profit

    143

    (38.89%)

    23.28%

    377

    63.74%

    Net profit

    105

    (45.88%)

    17.98%

    299

    59.81%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.16

    3.29

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

