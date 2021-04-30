Highlights of the day: Component makers still enjoy strong order visibility

Price of passive component may further increase in the third quarter of 2021 as shortages remain fierce, while visibility of orders from 5G handset, notebook, networking and automotive applications stays strong. Meanwhile, Apacer is planning to keep its chip inventory at high levels since its order visibility is still clear through May. Win Semiconductors also expects strong demand for power amplifier from 5G and Wi-Fi 6E applications with the orders to boost its revenues in the second half of 2021.

Taiwan passive component makers mull further price hikes in 3Q21: Taiwan-based passive component suppliers will be considering a new round of price hikes in third-quarter 2021, given that their order visibility has extended through the second half of the year thanks to strong demand for 5G handset, notebook, networking and automotive applications, according to industry sources.

Apacer continues to stockpile chips: Memory module house Apacer Technology intends to maintain chip inventories at high levels, judging from clear order visibility through May, according to company president CK Chang.

Win Semi gearing up for robust PA demand for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E devices: GaAs foundry Win Semiconductors expects robust power amplifier (PA) demand for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E applications to drive its revenue growth in the second half of 2021.