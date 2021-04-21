Brogent installs flying theater in Kazakhstan

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

3D dynamic simulation technology and facility developer Brogent Technologies has disclosed it has completed a flying theater at a shopping center in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, becoming the first one of its kind in central Asia.

The flying theater, set to openin April, is located in central Asia's largest cmmercial complex, Caravan Saray, Brogent noted.

3D simulation movies featuring thematic scenarios in central Asia and Kazakhstanis culture are displayed on a 20m spherical screen to make users feel like riding in caravans on Silk Road, Brogent indicated.

In the rest of 2021, Brogent expects to complete more than 20 flying theaters in the US, UK, Denmark, Japan, Vietnam, China and Canada.

Brogent has reported consolidated revenues of NT$72.4 million (US$2.5 million) for March, growing 43.59% sequentially but slipping 29.93% on year, and those of NT$193.1 million for January-March dropped 46.91% on year.