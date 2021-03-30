IntelliEPI develops new MBE system

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

GaAs and InP epitaxial wafer maker IntelliEPI has worked with molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment makers to develop a new-generation large-size MBE system and has developed software for controling production using such equipment on its own, according to company chairman and president Kao Yung-chung.

The MBE system will soon be installed at IntelliEPI's factory for trial run, Kao said.

IntelliEPI continues developing GaAs-based pHEMT (pseudo-morphic high electron mobility transistors), E-mode pHEMT, high-efficiency VCSEL for use in communication, data centers, autonomous driving and 5G infrastructure, Kao noted.

For InP epitaxial wafers, IntelliEPI will obtain clients' certification for APD (avalanche photo diodes) and produce HBT (hetero-junction bipolar transistors) and PIN photo diodes for 5G communication in 2021, Kao indicated.

IntelliEPI has extended application of GaSb-based infrared-light sensors from military applications to commercial ones such as security surveillance and night vision, Kao said.

IntelliEPI is developing GaN epitaxy and expects to commercialize the GaN epitaxial wafers by year-end 2021, Kao noted.

IntelliEPI posted consolidated revenues of NT$667.1 million (US$23.4 million), gross margin of 30.85%, operating profit of NT$45.5 million and net profit of NT$65.9 million for 2020, and will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.00 for the year.