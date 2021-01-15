EU Chamber warns of damage from deglobalization

Judy Lin, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The European Chamber is calling on governments to reverse the trend of deglobalization, or risk the collapse of economies of scale.

In its latest report, "Decoupling: Severed Ties and Patchwork Globalisation," the EU Chamber measures the costs of decoupling for businesses operating in China, finding that while the trade war has mostly failed in its goal of forcing firms back to their home countries, the technology war is inflicting real damage on companies and economies alike.

With decoupling dynamics showing no signs of reversing, solutions are quickly needed to deal with this new reality of "patchwork globalisation, it says.

One of the key drivers of decoupling, which predates the US-China trade war by several years, is China's carefully managed interdependence, whereby it has selectively coupled in areas it has needed investment, technology and know-how, according to the report. Its self-reliance campaign in strategic, high-technology sectors was accelerated more than half a decade ago when the China Manufacturing 2025 initiative was first announced.

Seemingly vindicated by the subsequent US instigation of the trade and technology war and its increased securitization of economic issues, China's leaders have since doubled down on the self-reliance campaign - exemplified by the December 2020 call to build scientific and technological strength through a "new type of whole-of-nation system" - further exacerbating the trend towards decoupling and triggering a race to the bottom, the report says.

"We need to find our way back to closer global economic integration or risk the collapse of economies of scale, which drives efficiency and competition," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. "This will be very difficult to achieve given that, at its core, decoupling is a contest being fought over the economy of the future."