Nextronics focuses on niche market segments

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

High-speed connector maker Nextronics Engineering focuses on communication, industrial, smart city, medical, aerospace and transportation applications, according to company chairman and CEO Stephen Hsu.

Communication accounted for 45% of 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$754.8 million (US$26.4 million); industrial and smart city solutions for 29%; medical, 19%; aerospace, 3%; transportation, 2%; and other applications, 2%.

One-third of the top-15 international vendors of medical devices have adopted Nextronics-developed connectors and Nextronics has begun stable connector shipments to three of the five largest China-based makers of cardiac catheters, it said.

For connectors used in aerospace products, Nextronics has cooperated with local partners to provide a series of COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) connectors in compliance with US military standards.

In terms of application to transportation, Nextronics has been in cooperation with international developers of Level 5 autonomous driving solutions, and in-house-developed connectors have been adopted for chassis of control systems used in high-speed rail systems in Japan and China as well as for EV (electric vehicle) electronic control systems in China.

Operation of unmanned retail stores, automated logistics centers and smart city solutions are of the main industrial application of connectors, Nextronics indicated.

As Nextronics-developed connectors have been widely used in front-haul, mid-haul and core networks of 5G infrastructure, demand is growing along with increasing deployment of 5G networks, the company noted.

Nextronics chairman and CEO Stephen Hsu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, January 2021