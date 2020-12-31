FSP sees strong growth in power supplies shipments for ventilators

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker FSP Technology has disclosed it saw January-September 2020 shipments for power supplies used in ventilators hike 10 times on year due to sharp increase in demand arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shipments for cloud computing data centers, and exercise/fitness equipment during the nine months increased 3-4 times, but shipments to other segments decreased, FSP noted.

FSP aims to become a global provider of green energy solutions and has developed inverters used in PV and wind power generation and energy storage systems.

FSP has received significant orders with shipments scheduled for second-quarter 2021 and beyond, the company indicated, adding that increasing demand for networking/communication equipment along with ongoing deployment of 5G infrastructure will bring new business opportunities.

FSP posted consolidated revenues of NT$10.741 billion (US$372 million), gross margin of 14.04%, operating profit of NT$333.2 million, and net profit of NT$540.8 million for the thirst three quarters of 2020.

Industrial computing devices accounted for 34% of the period's revenues, PCs for 28%, adapters for 22%, and medical devices and energy storage systems for 16%.