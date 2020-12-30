Ability looks to hike competitiveness

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Imaging product maker Ability Enterprise, to drive growth and enhance competitiveness, will focus on four business areas: images and videos applications; front-end applications; automotive applications; and optical devices and semi-finished products, according to company chairman and president Roger Tseng.

Ability has been developing optical devices and smart solutions for surveillance, smart home, machine vision, cloud computing services and medical care through integrating its optical and imaging expertise with AI and IoT technologies, Tseng said.

Ability has developed smart solutions for facial recognition, human detection, age/gender profiling, posture/gesture estimation and object recognition.

It aims at a 12% of its 2021 revenues for consumer digital cameras (compared with 20% in 2020); 35-40% for 360-degree panoramic cameras as well as imaging devices and solutions used in teleconferencing; 5-10% for automotive and industrial optical applications; 20% for IP cameras and front-end imaging algorithms; 20% for optical devices and semi-finished products; and 5% for others, Tseng said.

Ability posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.489 billion (US$86.1 million), gross margin of 16.43%, operating loss of NT$511 million and net loss of NT$401 million for the first three quarters of 2020.