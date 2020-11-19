Tong Hsing sees sales growing

Julian Ho, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Tong Hsing Electronic Industries has seen sales rising quarter by quarter in 2020, and remains cautiously optimistic about the fourth quarter of the year, according to Heinz Ru, president of the packaging and testing firm.

Looking ahead to 2021, Ru said the CMOS image sensor (CIS) field will see three major growth drivers for packaging and testing business: handset lens pixels will continue to improve; the US-China trade tensions will give the company's major customers opportunities to land more high-end CIS orders for handsets; and the auto market will gradually recover, and the medium- to long-term trend towards electric vehicles (EV) and self-driving cars will remain unchanged, leading to more demand for high-end automotive CIS.

Ru said Tong Hsing's performance in the third quarter was better than expected, mainly because demand for CIS was higher than the original customer estimates, and the speed of recovery of automotive electronics was also better than expected, resulting in a recovery in demand for pressure sensors and ceramic substrates for automotive LED lighting.

Commenting on competition among packaging and testing firms in automotive CIS segment, Ru said that the medium- to long-term growth of automotive CIS is clear and will indeed attract more competitions. But he said the development of automotive products takes a long time..