AVerMedia forms alliance for machine vision, edge computing

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Video capture card provider AVerMedia Technologies has formed AVerAI, an alliance focusing on the development of smart factory solutions using AI-based machine vision and edge computing technologies, according to AVerMedia chairman and CEO Michael Kuo.

In addition to AVerMedia, other key members of AVerAI include Nvidia, surveillance video data analyzer IronYun, smart AOI (automated optical inspection) solution developer IntelligenX.ai, machine vision service provider Asian Instruments (Far East) and cloud computing-based IoT management solution provider Allxon.

With AI computing modules as a core, the alliance will develop AI image computing solutions by integrating members' hardware/software capabilities and use them in various manufacturing industries, Kuo said.

In view of increasing demand for remote collaboration, working and learning as well as online video conferencing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, applications of AI image processing and analysis is picking up quickly, Kuo noted.

AVerMedia Technologies chairman and CEO Michael Kuo

Photo: Vincent Mao, Digitimes, November 2020