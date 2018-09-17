Papago launches smart door lock

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Own-brand GPS navigation device maker Papago has launched AL-8100, a smart electronic door lock, in Taiwan.

AL-8100 allows unlocking by capacitive fingerprint recognition, PIN, and popular mobile payment cards in Taiwan, Papago said.

Doors can remain unlocked to allow free access, or locked to prevent interruption such as at meeting.

The battery of AL-8100 has service life of about 12 months at locking/unlocking for 10 times a day on average.

While smart electronic locks account for over 80% of all types of locks in South Korea and for about 50% in the US and Europe currently, the proportion in Taiwan is below 10%, offering large growth potential, Papago indicated.

Papago-developed smart electronic door lock, AL-8100

Photo: Company