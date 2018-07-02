Taiwan launches program to let academic research meet industry needs

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has launched Academic Research Results Industrialization and Values Enhancement (ARRIVE) program to help match results of university research it sponsors with industry needs.

MOST sets aside a budget of about NT$30 billion (US$987 million) a year to financially support academic research projects undertaken by university professors and graduate students, but most of these research projects are not directly linked to industrial applications, MOST said.

On the other hand, Taiwan's industries annually invest NT$400 billion in R&D of which only NT$800 million funds university R&D projects, MOST noted, adding R&D cooperation between academic and industry players has large room for improvement.

MOST minister Chen Liang-gee said if the academic research can be designed to meet industry needs or commercial purposes, the research will be highly valuable, Chen noted.

ARRIVE is to encourage university professors to compete for enterprises' grants for R&D projects catering to industry needs through marking up original MOST-provided financial support by 10% of the corresponding grants. ARRIVE is available for application beginning August 2018. If ARRIVE succeeds, results of about 400 researh projects are expected to be availabe for commercial application by industries a year, MOST noted.