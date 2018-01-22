LCD TV panels to see oversupply in 1Q18

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The supply of LCD TV panels is expected to be slightly higher than demand in the first quarter of 2018, with prices of some size segments likely to hit bottom, according to China-based Sigmaintell.

Demand for LCD panels from brand TV vendors are expected to decline 13% on quarter but up 3.1% on year in the first quarter of 2018 as TV vendors in Japan and Korea will be conservative about purchasing TV panels in the quarter, offsetting relatively aggressive buying from China-based rivals, said the marketing consulting firm.

On the other hand, the supply of TV panels is expected to fall at a sequential rate of 7.7% in unit shipments and 2% in area shipments in the first quarter due to reduced work days and annaul maintenance plans carried out by some panel makers.

Prices of 32-inch panels are expected to drop more significantly in the first quarter due to oversupply, while those for 40- to 43-inch sizes will dip slightly.

Both 49- and 50-inch panels will also see their quotes to continue to fall but the price gap between the two sizes will be narrowed. Meanwhile, quotes for 65-inch panels are expected to suffer setbacks due to the availability of new capacity from BOE Technology's first 10.5G line, according to Sigmaintell.