Pegatron expanding capacity in China

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has announced its subsidiary in China has spent NT$1.14 billion (US$37.8 million) acquiring a factory in Chongqing, China.

Pegatron said it spent another NT$714.78 million purchasing production equipment and facilities for the factory, with investments totaling NT$1.86 billion.

Some market watchers believe Pegatron will have a good chance to obtain orders for Apple's new OLED iPhone for 2018 and should benefit Pegatron's revenue performance in the year.