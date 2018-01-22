Taiwan IT players have big opportunites in AI, IoT era, says Pegatron chairman

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Despite not performing well in the era of smart mobile devices, there is no reason for Taiwan's information technology (IT) players to feel pessimistic about their future prospects, as huge opportunites from the emerging AI (artificial intelligence), smart city and IoT (Internet of Things) applications are awaiting them, TH Tung, chairman of Taiwan electronics maker Pegatron and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), told Digitimes in a recent interview.

Tung said, however, the ongoing development of AI, smart city, IoT and FinTech technologies will pose challenges to both the government and private IT players, adding that whether and how the Taiwan government will revise outdated regulations, open public pilot fields, plan public resources utilization, and introduce effective measures and incentives to help boost the competitiveness of the supply chains will be crucial to the next development of the Taiwan IT industry.

Tung disclosed that whenever he has been asked whether the smartphone sector will enter a recession period following 10 years of robust development - just as what the notebook sector is experiencing - he has voiced "guarded optimism," because he has not seen any factor that may threaten its survival. Actually, he continued, as challenges and threats always abound for the IT industry in the coming years, he has no clear-cut answer to the question.

Global annual smartphone shipments valued at US$500 billion

Over the past decade, the global smartphone sector has developed at an astonishingly fast pace, with its annual production value shooting up from only one tenth that of feature phones 10 years ago to the current level of around US$500 billion, much higher than US$350 billion for the global semiconductor sector and around 2.5 times as large as the combined production value of traditional desktops and notebooks, according to Tung.

He said brand vendors of smartphones will surely keep competing in rolling out new models featuring higher performance, lower power consumption and the adoption of curved, arc and larger screens to stimulate consumer demand.

Though failing to tap into mainstream IT segments, Tung indicated, Samsung Electronics has quickly secured a solid ground in the mobile communication sector by collaborating with smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm. He said China tech players have also swiftly tapped into the sector, gaining an increasingly important position in the global smartphone market.

Taiwan's Acer and Asustek rank among the world's top PC brands, but they have failed to make it to the club of top smartphone brands. Tung said that smartphone is a closed-type device and requires high production integration, but Taiwan supply chain players, who are smaller in size, are better at manufacturing open-architecture peripheral parts and components in the PC era and can hardly tap deeper into the smart phone production.

"Hidden champions"

Nevertheless, an encouraging development is that Taiwan's IT supply chain players are "hidden champions" in many areas, commanding, for instance, 80% of global shipments of Wi-Fi and STB (set-top box) devices, with Pegatron a major supplier in the field, according to Tung.