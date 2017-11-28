Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:43 (GMT+8)
Taiwan motherboard makers stop accepting low-margin desktop OEM orders
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Some Taiwan-based motherboard makers who provide desktop OEM/ODM services to brand PC vendors have decided to stop taking low-margin OEM orders, and instead have either reduced their desktop production lines or shifted more capacity to support production of IoT and AI devices, according to sources from motherboard suppliers.

With the global desktop market continuing to shrink and component prices continuing to rise, brand desktop vendors have demanded OEM suppliers reduce their quotes, pushing the terms of RFQ (request for quotation) to significantly low levels, the source said.

Brand desktop vendors including Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer and Asustek Computer have been promoting their desktop PCs with aggressive marketing strategies recently as efforts by chipset providers such as Intel, AMD and Nvidia to launch new platforms to shore up sales of desktop PCs have failed to prevent desktop PC sales from further declining, noted the sources.

Price competition from China-based desktop OEMs such as Lienpo (Hefei) is another reason for Taiwan-based motherboard players to stop offering quotes for desktop OEM orders.

Meanwhile, Pegatron, for example, has transferred related business for the design and manufacture of motherboards and system designs for small and medium businesses to its affiliated company ASRock.

