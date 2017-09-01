Pegatron makes new investment in China

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Pegatron Technology has announced that its three investment subsidiaries will invest a total of US$78.95 million in a newly established subsidiary that is wholly owned by Casetek Holding.

Casetek's new subsidiary will have a capital of US$130 million and focus on businesses including designing, developing, manufacturing, selling metal and non-metal molds as well as IT electronics products and components.

Commenting on the increasing holdings by Pegatron's executives including the chairman, vice chairman and president, the company explained that it has been issuing stocks to its reward its executives and staff for their hard work.

However, these stocks are managed by trust firms and will be distributed according to the workers' achievements, the company added.

Photo: Digitimes file photo