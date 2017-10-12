Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$153.66 billion (US$5.07 billion) for September, hitting the highest monthly level since November 2015 and increasing 72.41% on month and 1.97% on year.

Some market watchers believe Pegatron's rising sales were due to expanded orders for the iPhone 8 and the ODM will continue to enjoy revenue growth in October.

Pegatron's combined consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2017 reached NT$816.33 billion, increasing 2.4% on year.

Pegatron is also optimistic about its performance in the second half of 2017 and expects its three major product lines - IT, consumer and communication - to all contribute strong sales.

However, the company's desktop and notebook businesses are expected to face challenges because of weak demand and rising component costs. Pegatron's notebook sales are expected to have grown around 20% sequentially in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's consumer electronics product business is expected to have experienced a dramatic leap in revenues in the third quarter and will continue to achieve a strong growth in the fourth.

Pegatron shipped 750,000-800,000 notebooks in September, up from August's 750,000 units. The company's third-quarter notebook shipments went up 17-18% from a quarter ago, while desktop/motherboard shipments were flat on quarter.

Pegatron to enjoy a strong 2H17.

Photo: Digitimes file photo