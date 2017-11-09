Pegatron revenues increase in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$166.478 billion (US$5.52 billion) for October 2017, representing a 8.34% increase on month and 10.14% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$982.806 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.7% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1157.622 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.65% sequentially on year.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 166,478 8.3% 10.1% 982,806 3.7% Sep-17 153,661 72.4% 2% 816,328 2.5% Aug-17 89,125 (5.1%) 7.9% 662,667 2.6% Jul-17 93,866 16.8% 13.9% 573,542 1.8% Jun-17 80,362 2.2% (13.5%) 479,676 (0.3%) May-17 78,639 (4.1%) 18.2% 399,314 2.9% Apr-17 82,005 10.4% 26% 320,675 (0.2%) Mar-17 74,291 (1.3%) (16.7%) 238,670 (6.9%) Feb-17 75,231 (15.6%) 14.5% 164,380 (1.7%) Jan-17 89,149 6.1% (12.1%) 89,149 (12.1%) Dec-16 84,014 (33.2%) (27.4%) 1,157,622 (4.7%) Nov-16 125,846 (16.7%) 3.7% 1,073,608 (2.3%) Oct-16 151,145 0.3% (13.8%) 947,762 (3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017