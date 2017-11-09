Pegatron revenues increase in October

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$166.478 billion (US$5.52 billion) for October 2017, representing a 8.34% increase on month and 10.14% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$982.806 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.7% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Pegatron totaled NT$1157.622 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.65% sequentially on year.
Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
166,478
|
8.3%
|
10.1%
|
982,806
|
3.7%
Sep-17
|
153,661
|
72.4%
|
2%
|
816,328
|
2.5%
Aug-17
|
89,125
|
(5.1%)
|
7.9%
|
662,667
|
2.6%
Jul-17
|
93,866
|
16.8%
|
13.9%
|
573,542
|
1.8%
Jun-17
|
80,362
|
2.2%
|
(13.5%)
|
479,676
|
(0.3%)
May-17
|
78,639
|
(4.1%)
|
18.2%
|
399,314
|
2.9%
Apr-17
|
82,005
|
10.4%
|
26%
|
320,675
|
(0.2%)
Mar-17
|
74,291
|
(1.3%)
|
(16.7%)
|
238,670
|
(6.9%)
Feb-17
|
75,231
|
(15.6%)
|
14.5%
|
164,380
|
(1.7%)
Jan-17
|
89,149
|
6.1%
|
(12.1%)
|
89,149
|
(12.1%)
Dec-16
|
84,014
|
(33.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,157,622
|
(4.7%)
Nov-16
|
125,846
|
(16.7%)
|
3.7%
|
1,073,608
|
(2.3%)
Oct-16
|
151,145
|
0.3%
|
(13.8%)
|
947,762
|
(3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017