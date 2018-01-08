Taiwan PC makers to reap new harvest from automotive electronics

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Following years of efforts in establishing their foothold in the automotive electronics application market, major Taiwan PC makers including Wistron, Quanta Computer and Pegatron have gradually tapped into the supply chains of electric vehicle (EV) makers in China and the US, enabling them to score points in 2018, according to industry sources.

Among them, Wiston is the main supplier of electronic control components and modules needed for the ES8 SUV (sport utility vehicle), the world's first totally electric SUV model launched in mid-December 2017 in Beijing by China EV startup NIO.

Wistron chairman Simon Lin said that his company has spent much money developing automotive electronics over the past few years, and is ready to reap the investment harvest in 2018. NIO is set to turn out 60,000-80,000 units of ES8, which will be only half the price of Tesla's Model X3, in 2018.

Industry sources said that Quanta and Pegatron have both tapped into Tesla's supply chain, providing computer control systems for Tesla's EVs. Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) has also maintained close cooperation ties with Tesla, and its chairman Terry Guo said at the 2017 Fortune Global Forum held in early December in Guangzhou, China that Tesla's first EV was virtually made in Taiwan, with over 25% of parts and components sourced from Taiwan suppliers.

Usually, Taiwan PC ODMs are well versed in reducing production costs and efficiently handling mass production. With the advantage, Wistron's Lin said they can more easily incorporate automation and AI (artificial intelligence) into their production lines to become reliable and indispensable production partners for global players in the fields of smart medicine, IoT (Internet of Things) and automotive electronics.

Global demand for new-energy vehicles is expected to surge sharply, especially in the China market, where the government is offering tax incentives to encourage the production and purchases of electric cars. Taiwan players in the PC supply chain can easily find a new conduit for entering China's EV manufacturing supply chains, according to industry sources.