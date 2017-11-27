Genius improving yield rates for iPhone X lens modules, say sources

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 November 2017]

Genius Electronic Optical is actively hiking yield rates for two lens modules - a 7-megapixel one and a 3D sensing one - for front cameras of iPhone X, which is likely to help improve its fourth-quarter revenues, according to the industry sources.

Genius Electronic posted consolidated revenues of NT$823.57 million (US$27.3 million), pre-tax profit of NT$169.18 million, net profit of NT$139.40 million and net EPS of NT$1.40 for October, with the net EPS being the highest monthly level in the nearly five years.

For January-October, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.123 billion, pre-tax profit of NT$767.12 million, net profit of NT$608.38 million and net EPS of NT$6.10.