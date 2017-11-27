Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Genius improving yield rates for iPhone X lens modules, say sources
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 November 2017]

Genius Electronic Optical is actively hiking yield rates for two lens modules - a 7-megapixel one and a 3D sensing one - for front cameras of iPhone X, which is likely to help improve its fourth-quarter revenues, according to the industry sources.

Genius Electronic posted consolidated revenues of NT$823.57 million (US$27.3 million), pre-tax profit of NT$169.18 million, net profit of NT$139.40 million and net EPS of NT$1.40 for October, with the net EPS being the highest monthly level in the nearly five years.

For January-October, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.123 billion, pre-tax profit of NT$767.12 million, net profit of NT$608.38 million and net EPS of NT$6.10.

Realtime news

  • Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • AboCom in management takeover crisis

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Motherboard makers stop accepting desktop orders with weak margins

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Key components for electronics products to remain in tight supply in 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook shipments to drop to 140 million units by 2022

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Taiwan market: Delta and FET to push integrated IoT services

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Earphone brand 1More achieves over 40 million unit sales prior to July 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate its business operation

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link