Metal-alloy chassis makers eyeing EV sector

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Metal-alloy chassis makers Catcher Technology, Foxconn Technology, Ju Teng International Holdings and Casetek Holdings plan to develop motor chassis for electric vehicles (EVs), as demand from the notebook and consumer electronics sectors has been stagnant, according to industry sources.

Since motor chassis offer high profits and can be manufactured at the makers' existing production lines, the business opportunity has become growingly appealing among the makers.

In 2017, worldwide notebook shipments were only 150 million units, down 25% from the market's peak at 200 million, while worldwide smartphone shipments also started slowing down with volumes growing by only a single-digit percentage on year in 2016 and seeing growth similar in 2017.

With the iPhone X not selling as good as expected, Apple reportedly has been cutting related upstream supply orders including those for chassis. Meanwhile, the US-based smartphone vendor's move of seeking more chassis suppliers for its iPhones to lower costs and reduce risks at the end of 2017 also created significant pressure on the existing chassis suppliers.

To reduce their reliance on Apple's orders, the chassis makers have been seeking orders for new applications including those for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) HMDs, smartwatches and home appliances, and so far, their efforts have shown the fastest progress in the EV segment.

Motors usually account for 30-40% of the cost of an EV's driving system. The chassis makers are also looking to enter the supply chain for car-use electronics.

Waffer Technology, an affiliate of Getac Technology, reportedly has entered the supply chain of Tesla for supplying car-use computer chassis, but Waffer declined to comment on its orders or clients.