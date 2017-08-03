Casetek reports low gross margin for 2Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Chassis maker Casetek Holdings has announced that second-quarter 2017 gross margin was only 13.9%, lower than the first quarter's 16%, as its clients' new tablets had not yet entered mass production.

After the clients' new devices begin shipping, Casetek's operation in the second half should see an obvious improvement from the first. The company also experienced some pressure from clients cutting quotes for existing tablet chassis orders.

Casetek had revenues of NT$7.87 billion (US$266 million) for the second quarter, up 24.2% sequentially and 20.4% on year. About 50-60% of the amount came from the tablet chassis segment, 30-40% from notebook chassis and 0-10% from others.

Casetek's net profits were NT$374 million for the second quarter, up 9% sequentially, but down 14% on year, while EPS reached NT$1.10, up from NT$1.01 in the first quarter, but down from NT$1.28 in the same quarter a year ago.

Some market watchers pointed out that Casetek is a major chassis supplier for Apple's iPad and has also recently joined the supply chain for MacBook. Casetek also reportedly began supplying side buttons for iPhones in the second half. However, Casetek declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Casetek's performance is expected to improve in 2H17

Photo: Digitimes file photo