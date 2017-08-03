Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Casetek reports low gross margin for 2Q17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Chassis maker Casetek Holdings has announced that second-quarter 2017 gross margin was only 13.9%, lower than the first quarter's 16%, as its clients' new tablets had not yet entered mass production.

After the clients' new devices begin shipping, Casetek's operation in the second half should see an obvious improvement from the first. The company also experienced some pressure from clients cutting quotes for existing tablet chassis orders.

Casetek had revenues of NT$7.87 billion (US$266 million) for the second quarter, up 24.2% sequentially and 20.4% on year. About 50-60% of the amount came from the tablet chassis segment, 30-40% from notebook chassis and 0-10% from others.

Casetek's net profits were NT$374 million for the second quarter, up 9% sequentially, but down 14% on year, while EPS reached NT$1.10, up from NT$1.01 in the first quarter, but down from NT$1.28 in the same quarter a year ago.

Some market watchers pointed out that Casetek is a major chassis supplier for Apple's iPad and has also recently joined the supply chain for MacBook. Casetek also reportedly began supplying side buttons for iPhones in the second half. However, Casetek declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Casetek is expected to enjoy an improved 2H17

Casetek's performance is expected to improve in 2H17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link