Saturday, May 6, 2017
Casetek Holdings sees drastic decrease in 1Q17 business
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Casetek Holdings has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, with revenues and profits declining significantly mainly due to decreased orders for chassis used in iPad.

Casetek is a main supplier of chassis used in iPad and, according to Apple's first-quarter 2017 financial report, there were 8.922 million iPad tablets shipped globally in the quarter, slipping 31.79% on quarter and 12.96% on year, according to market analysts.

While the revenue proportion for tablet chassis in the first quarter of 2017 stood at 50-60%, chassis for notebooks, including MacBook, rose from 10-20% in the first quarter of 2016 to 30-40% as a proporton of total sales, the analysts said, adding Casetek has landed chassis orders from first-tier China-based smartphone vendors.

Casetek Holdings: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)

Item

1Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

6,339

(38.44%)

(24.74%)

Gross margin

16.03%

(5.55pp)

(9.18pp)

Net operating profit

328.3

(76.12%)

(73.97%)

Net profit

341.6

(68.36%)

(62.96%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.01

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

