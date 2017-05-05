Casetek Holdings sees drastic decrease in 1Q17 business

Metal-alloy chassis maker Casetek Holdings has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, with revenues and profits declining significantly mainly due to decreased orders for chassis used in iPad.
Casetek is a main supplier of chassis used in iPad and, according to Apple's first-quarter 2017 financial report, there were 8.922 million iPad tablets shipped globally in the quarter, slipping 31.79% on quarter and 12.96% on year, according to market analysts.
While the revenue proportion for tablet chassis in the first quarter of 2017 stood at 50-60%, chassis for notebooks, including MacBook, rose from 10-20% in the first quarter of 2016 to 30-40% as a proporton of total sales, the analysts said, adding Casetek has landed chassis orders from first-tier China-based smartphone vendors.
Casetek Holdings: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
6,339
(38.44%)
(24.74%)
Gross margin
16.03%
(5.55pp)
(9.18pp)
Net operating profit
328.3
(76.12%)
(73.97%)
Net profit
341.6
(68.36%)
(62.96%)
Net EPS (NT$)
1.01
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017