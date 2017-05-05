Casetek Holdings sees drastic decrease in 1Q17 business

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Casetek Holdings has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, with revenues and profits declining significantly mainly due to decreased orders for chassis used in iPad.

Casetek is a main supplier of chassis used in iPad and, according to Apple's first-quarter 2017 financial report, there were 8.922 million iPad tablets shipped globally in the quarter, slipping 31.79% on quarter and 12.96% on year, according to market analysts.

While the revenue proportion for tablet chassis in the first quarter of 2017 stood at 50-60%, chassis for notebooks, including MacBook, rose from 10-20% in the first quarter of 2016 to 30-40% as a proporton of total sales, the analysts said, adding Casetek has landed chassis orders from first-tier China-based smartphone vendors.

Casetek Holdings: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item 1Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 6,339 (38.44%) (24.74%) Gross margin 16.03% (5.55pp) (9.18pp) Net operating profit 328.3 (76.12%) (73.97%) Net profit 341.6 (68.36%) (62.96%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.01

