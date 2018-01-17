iPhone supply chain braces for low order visibility in 1Q18

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Component suppliers in the iPhone supply chain are likely to be forced to prolong their Lunar New Year holidays in the first quarter of 2018 due to low order visibility for iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, according sources from the supply chain.

Component orders for iPhone devices will come 15-30% less than expected for the first quarter due mostly to seasonal factors, but some sources argued that the slower-than-expected sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have dragged down the momentum for the iPhone X.

In fact, the order visibility for iPhone devices, particularly for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, began to show signs of declining in the fourth quarter of 2017 as sales of these devices have been slower than expected, indicated the sources.

Some suppliers reportedly plan to temporarily halt their production in February as the low order visibility from Apple and the week-long Lunar New Year holidays will drastically bring down their capacity utilization rates, said the sources.

Other upstream suppliers including those for memory chips, camera modules, 3D sensing modules, PCBs and IC backend service firms, have also been alerted to the need to control their inventory levels to cushion the possible impacts that might result from decreasing iPhone component orders, revealed the sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018